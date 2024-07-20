Jordan Tatum 2 “Light Zitron” Officially Unveiled

Coming off of the Finals win, this could be the next top basketball sneaker.

The Jordan Tatum 2 is making waves as Jayson Tatum's second signature sneaker. With the new "Light Zitron" colorway, it showcases a vibrant mix of yellow, blue, and pink. This eye-catching design captures Tatum's dynamic style on and off the court. Fresh off an NBA Finals win, Tatum is now playing for Team USA in the Olympics. His performance shines, just like these sneakers. The Tatum 2 is engineered for agility and comfort, featuring responsive cushioning and a supportive fit. The "Light Zitron" colorway stands out, blending bold hues with sleek design elements.

It's perfect for those who want to make a statement. The vibrant colors reflect Tatum's energetic playstyle and his flair for the dramatic. As he gears up for the upcoming NBA season, the Tatum 2 is set to be a fan favorite. Its unique color scheme and premium construction make it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. This release highlights the synergy between Tatum's on-court excellence and the Jordan Brand's commitment to innovation. Keep an eye out for the Jordan Tatum 2 "Light Zitron." It's more than a sneaker; it's a piece of Tatum's legacy.

"Light Zitron" Jordan Tatum 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase a white and blue rubber sole. Also, oversized blue and pink sections decorate the sides. Further, the tops are constructed from a vibrant yellow material, with matching overlays. Also, there's a white Jumpman emblem on the sides. More white accents include the JT emblem on the tongues and the Jumpman and the "0" emblem on the backs.

More Photo

Nice Kicks reports that the Jordan Tatum 2 “White/Bright Crimson” will be released on August 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike