Jordan Tatum 2 “White/Bright Crimson” Gets Official Images

A simple colorway for the NBA Champ.

The Jordan Tatum 2 is set to release in an eye-catching "White/Bright Crimson" colorway. This edition features a mostly white color scheme, giving it a clean and classic look. Red and black detailing adds vibrant contrast, making the design pop. The upper is crafted from high-quality white leather, ensuring durability and style. Bright crimson accents appear on the eyelets, tongue, and heel, providing a striking visual appeal. Black details, including the Jumpman logo and Tatum's branding, complete the sleek design. The shoe includes responsive cushioning, offering excellent support and comfort. Its lightweight construction ensures agility on the court, making it ideal for high-intensity play.

Jayson Tatum, currently with Team USA preparing for the Olympics, brings his signature flair to this model. The "White/Bright Crimson" colorway reflects Tatum's dynamic playing style and bold personality. The combination of white, red, and black creates a versatile sneaker, suitable for both on-court performance and casual wear. Sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans eagerly await the release of this edition. Keep an eye out for the release date. This sneaker is sure to elevate your game and style. Don’t miss the chance to add this impressive pair to your lineup.

"White/Bright Crimson" Jordan Tatum 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase a white rubber sole. Also, oversized black and crimson sections decorate the sides. Further, the tops are constructed from an all-white material, with matching overlays. Also, there's a black Jumpman emblem on the sides. Black accents include the JT emblem on the tongues and the Jumpman and the "0" emblem on the backs.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Tatum 2 “White/Bright Crimson” will be released on August 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike