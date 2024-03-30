Jordan Tatum 2 “Neon” Gets Much Earlier Release

The Jordan Tatum 2, Jayson Tatum's signature basketball shoe, is making waves with its upcoming "Neon" colorway. These sneakers boast a crisp white base adorned with striking neon green accents, adding a vibrant pop of color to the design. Crafted to meet the demands of the court, the Jordan Tatum 2 combines style and performance seamlessly. As Jayson Tatum's first signature silhouette, the Jordan Tatum 2 embodies his dynamic playing style and bold personality.

The neon green accents pay homage to Tatum's electrifying presence on the court, while the sleek white base exudes a sense of elegance and versatility. Whether you're hitting the hardwood or the streets, these sneakers are sure to turn heads and elevate your game. With its innovative design and eye-catching color scheme, the Jordan Tatum 2 "Neon" colorway is set to become a must-have for basketball enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike. Stay tuned for the release date, as these sneakers are sure to fly off the shelves. Get ready to make a statement with the Jordan Tatum 2 "Neon" on your feet.

"Neon" Jordan Tatum 2

Image via Nike

These shoes feature a white rubber sole. Large black and grey panels with black dots adorn the sides. The uppers are crafted from white material. Additionally, there's a bright neon Jumpman logo on the sides. Other neon highlights include the JT logo on the tongues and the Jumpman and "0" logo on the heels. Sneakerheads will rejoice as this pair drops a couple of months earlier than expected!

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Jordan Tatum 2 “Neon” will be released on April 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

