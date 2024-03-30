Air Jordan 3 OG x Nina Chanel Abney Gets A First Look

The Air Jordan 3 OG is set to collaborate with contemporary artist Nina Chanel Abney for an exclusive WMNS release. Abney, known for her exploration of race, gender, pop culture, and politics, brings her unique perspective to this collaboration. The upcoming pairs feature a striking green and tan color scheme, adding a fresh twist to the classic silhouette. Nina Chanel Abney's artistic vision brings a new dimension to the Air Jordan 3 OG, blending elements of her vibrant style with the iconic sneaker design. The collaboration aims to celebrate diversity and self-expression, reflecting Abney's commitment to exploring social issues through her artwork.

It offers a fresh interpretation of the Air Jordan 3 OG, infusing it with Abney's artistic flair and cultural influence. With this collaboration, the Air Jordan 3 OG continues to evolve, embracing new perspectives and pushing boundaries. The exclusive WMNS release ensures that the collaboration reaches a diverse audience, further amplifying its message of inclusivity and empowerment. Sneaker enthusiasts and art aficionados alike can look forward to the release of the Air Jordan 3 OG x Nina Chanel Abney collaboration, a fusion of streetwear and contemporary art that transcends traditional boundaries.

Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 3 OG

The sneakers feature a tan rubber sole and a matching midsole with a small air bubble under the heels. The uppers of the shoes are constructed from green canvas and suede. Expected to release in June of 2024, this pair has the perfect colorway for spring and summer. Overall, there is no doubt that this sneaker colorway will quickly become a fan favorite and will be a huge release.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG x Nina Chanel Abney will be released on June 20th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

