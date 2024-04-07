Air Jordan 3 OG x Nina Chanel Abney Gets Detailed Photos

The Air Jordan 3 OG is teaming up with contemporary artist Nina Chanel Abney for a unique WMNS drop. Abney, recognized for her exploration of race, gender, and pop culture, lends her distinct touch to this collaboration. The upcoming pairs showcase a bold blend of green and tan hues, injecting a fresh spin on the timeless silhouette. Nina Chanel Abney's artistic vision brings a fresh perspective to the Air Jordan 3 OG, merging elements of her vibrant style with the iconic sneaker design. The collaboration seeks to celebrate diversity and self-expression.

This collaboration presents a novel take on the sneaker silhouette, infusing it with Abney's artistic sensibility and cultural impact. By joining forces, the silhouette continues its evolution, embracing new outlooks and pushing creative boundaries. With its exclusive WMNS release, the collaboration ensures broad accessibility, amplifying its message of inclusivity and empowerment. Both sneaker enthusiasts and art lovers can anticipate the launch of the Air Jordan 3 OG x Nina Chanel Abney collection.

Read More: Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Alabaster/Malachite” Coming Soon

Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 3 OG

The shoes have a light brown rubber sole and a corresponding midsole with a small air pocket under the heels. They're made of green fabric and suede on top. Set to drop in June of 2024, this pair boasts a perfect spring and summer color scheme. Overall, this sneaker colorway is bound to win over fans and make a big splash upon its release.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG x Nina Chanel Abney will be released on June 20th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low WMNS “Woven Together” Officially Revealed

[Via]