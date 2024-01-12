Air Jordan 3 “Red Stardust” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 3 is an iconic sneaker known for its classic design and performance. The upcoming "Red Stardust" colorway brings a vibrant and unique flair to this legendary silhouette. Maintaining the hallmark features of the Air Jordan 3, such as the visible Air unit and elephant print detailing, the "Red Stardust" edition introduces a bold and eye-catching red hue with subtle stardust accents. This colorway adds a refreshing twist to the shoe's heritage, offering a distinct option for sneaker enthusiasts.

The Air Jordan 3's enduring popularity lies in its comfort and style, making it a sought-after choice both on and off the court. With the addition of the "Red Stardust" color scheme, the sneaker continues to captivate fans and collectors, merging retro appeal with a contemporary touch. Its combination of nostalgia and innovation remains a defining aspect of the Air Jordan legacy. The "Red Stardust" iteration promises to stand out as a statement piece, appealing to those seeking a fusion of standout design and the celebrated heritage of the Air Jordan 3.

"Red Stardust" Air Jordan 3

The sneakers feature a red stardust rubber sole and a sail midsole. A white leather constructs the uppers. Also, a red stardust elephant print is featured around the toebox and heels. Next, the laces and the sock liners feature intricate designs. The tongue features a black Jumpman logo, and we can assume the heels feature a red stardust Jumpman. Overall, these sneakers are clean and vibrant in color. Note that these sneakers are a GS release. This means that only grade school sizing will be available for purchase.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 3 "Red Stardust" will be released on January 19th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop.

