Nike Dunk Low “Red Stardust” Officially Unveiled

This Nike Dunk Low is coming this year.

BYBen Atkinson
The Nike Dunk Low, an iconic sneaker known for its timeless design and versatility, continues to make waves in the sneaker world. Coming soon is the "Red Stardust" colorway, adding a vibrant twist to this classic silhouette. With bold red hues and eye-catching details, it's a statement piece for any sneaker enthusiast. The Dunk Low's simple yet sophisticated design appeals to a wide range of sneaker fans.

Its low-top profile and cushioned sole provide comfort and style for everyday wear. This "Red Stardust" iteration brings fresh energy to the Dunk Low, making it an exciting choice for sneaker aficionados. Whether you're hitting the streets or expressing your unique style, the Nike Dunk Low remains a top pick, and this upcoming release is sure to turn heads and ignite conversations. Elevate your sneaker game with this dynamic and expressive addition to the Dunk family.

"Red Stardust" Nike Dunk Low

Nike Dunk Low
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a red stardust rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The upper is comprised of a tan leather base with red stardust leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is white and the laces are a tan color, adding some consistency to the pair. The Nike branding on the heel and tongue are both red stardust, and the heel tab is white. Overall, this sneaker is great for kids and comes in a cohesive colorway. Look out for this pair to release at some point this year, although we aren't exactly sure when yet.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Nike Dunk Low “Red Stardust” will be released at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Red Stardust
Image via Nike
Nike Dunk Low
Image via Nike

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.