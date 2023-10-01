Nike Dunk Low “Dark Obsidian/Fierce Pink” Dropping Tomorrow

The Nike Dunk Low, an iconic sneaker with a rich history, continues to captivate sneakerheads with its timeless design and versatile style. Upcoming in the Dunk Low lineup is the "Dark Obsidian/Fierce Pink" colorway, which adds a vibrant twist to this classic silhouette. With its deep blue hues and striking pink accents, it's a bold statement piece for any sneaker collection. The Dunk Low's simple yet sophisticated design makes it an ideal canvas for creative color combinations.

Its low-top profile and cushioned sole provide comfort and flexibility for everyday wear. This "Dark Obsidian/Fierce Pink" iteration blends streetwear aesthetics with a playful pop of color, making it a standout choice for sneaker enthusiasts. Whether you're hitting the streets or expressing your style, the Nike Dunk Low continues to be a go-to option, and this upcoming release is sure to turn heads and spark conversations. Elevate your sneaker game with this dynamic and expressive addition to the Dunk family.

"Dark Obsidian/Fierce Pink" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark obsidian rubber sole and a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with dark obsidian leather overlays. White laces and white sock liners match the rest of the shoes. Fierce pink accents include the Nike Swoosh on the side and the Nike branding on the tongues. Also, "Nike" is stitched into the white heel tab in fierce pink stitching. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway with vibrant accents.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low "Dark Obsidian/Fierce Pink" is releasing on October 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90, as this is a grade school-only release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

