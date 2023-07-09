The Air Jordan 3 is a popular sneaker known for its classic design and basketball heritage. With its timeless silhouette and durable construction, it has become a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. The shoe features a comfortable fit and reliable performance, making it suitable for both sports and casual wear. The Air Jordan 3 showcases iconic details like the Jumpman logo and elephant print accents, adding a touch of style to its overall look.

The Air Jordan 3 is available in a variety of colorways, allowing individuals to find their preferred style. Whether you’re a basketball fan, a sneaker collector, or someone looking for a stylish and comfortable shoes, the Air Jordan 3 is a reliable choice. It effortlessly combines simplicity and functionality, making it a staple in the Air Jordan lineup and a sought-after sneaker in the market. Overall, this is a massively popular sneaker that is going to get an amazing new colorway in “Oreo.”

Read More: Air Jordan 5 “Lucky Green” Rumored Release Date

“Oreo” Air Jordan 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zSneakerHeadz (@zsneakerheadz)

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for providing the images and information on this pair. This pair will be a women’s exclusive, meaning only women’s sizing will be available. From the photo, the sneakers will take a mostly black and white color scheme, which is fitting given the name. The sneakers will feature all of the normal Jordan 3 attributes, including elephant print on the sides and front. It looks as though there is both leather and suede on the sneakers, and the Jumpman heel logo will be fully blacked out. Overall, these sneakers take on a very minimalistic and muted color scheme which will pair well with any outfit.

@zsneakerheadz reports that this Air Jordan 3 “Oreo” is going to drop on December 7th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $200 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “Palomino” New On-Foot Photos