Air Jordan 3 OG x Nina Chanel Abney Officially Revealed

This historic collab is coming very soon.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG x Nina Chanel Abney will be released on June 13th via Nina Chanel and June 20th via SNKRS. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Releasing this month, these sneakers feature a tan rubber sole and matching midsole, complete with a discreet air bubble at the heel. Also, the uppers are crafted from green canvas and suede, offering a fresh look perfect for spring and summer. Further, with this ideal colorway, this pair is set to become a fan favorite and a standout release.

This partnership revitalizes the shoe, infusing it with Abney's artistic creativity and cultural significance. By embracing new perspectives and pushing boundaries, the Air Jordan 3 OG continues to evolve. The exclusive WMNS release ensures that the collaboration reaches a wide audience, amplifying its message of inclusivity and empowerment. Sneaker enthusiasts and art lovers alike can look forward to the launch of the Air Jordan 3 OG x Nina Chanel Abney collaboration, a seamless fusion of streetwear and contemporary art that transcends traditional boundaries.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.