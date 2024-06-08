Air Jordan 3 OG x Nina Chanel Abney Officially Revealed

BYBen Atkinson102 Views
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
This historic collab is coming very soon.

The Air Jordan 3 OG is teaming up with contemporary artist Nina Chanel Abney for an exclusive WMNS release. Known for her exploration of race, gender, pop culture, and politics, Abney brings her unique perspective to this collaboration. The upcoming pairs feature a vibrant green and tan color scheme, injecting a modern twist into the classic silhouette. Abney's artistic vision adds depth to the Air Jordan 3 OG, merging elements of her dynamic style with the iconic sneaker design. This collaboration aims to celebrate diversity and self-expression, reflecting Abney's commitment to addressing social issues through her artwork.

This partnership revitalizes the shoe, infusing it with Abney's artistic creativity and cultural significance. By embracing new perspectives and pushing boundaries, the Air Jordan 3 OG continues to evolve. The exclusive WMNS release ensures that the collaboration reaches a wide audience, amplifying its message of inclusivity and empowerment. Sneaker enthusiasts and art lovers alike can look forward to the launch of the Air Jordan 3 OG x Nina Chanel Abney collaboration, a seamless fusion of streetwear and contemporary art that transcends traditional boundaries.

Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 3 OG

Image via Nike

Releasing this month, these sneakers feature a tan rubber sole and matching midsole, complete with a discreet air bubble at the heel. Also, the uppers are crafted from green canvas and suede, offering a fresh look perfect for spring and summer. Further, with this ideal colorway, this pair is set to become a fan favorite and a standout release.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG x Nina Chanel Abney will be released on June 13th via Nina Chanel and June 20th via SNKRS. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
