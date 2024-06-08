Air Jordan 1 High OG “Midnight Navy” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

A Jordan 1 release always makes headlines.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Midnight Navy” will be released on September 14th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers boast a navy rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. The base of the uppers is crafted from white leather, complemented by midnight navy leather overlays. A black leather Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Additionally, black laces and a black Wings logo complete the design. This sneaker showcases a clean and simple color scheme, perfect for the darker months. Look for this pair to drop this fall.

Preserving its signature elements like the iconic Swoosh logo and Air cushioning, the "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 1 High OG provides optimal comfort and enduring style. The navy blue accents on the overlays enhance the shoe's overall aesthetic, complementing its classic design . Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the "Midnight Navy" colorway, which blends classic heritage with a vibrant new palette. This fusion of tradition and modernity makes it a highly anticipated addition to the Air Jordan lineup.

