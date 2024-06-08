Air Jordan 1 High OG “Midnight Navy” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 High OG remains a symbol of timeless style and cultural significance with its iconic high-top silhouette. Made from premium leather, it ensures durability and comfort for everyday wear. One of the highly anticipated releases is the "Midnight Navy" edition, inspired by deep navy tones to add a fresh and striking look to the classic design. This new release features navy blue overlays on a white leather base, creating a bold contrast that draws attention.
Preserving its signature elements like the iconic Swoosh logo and Air cushioning, the "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 1 High OG provides optimal comfort and enduring style. The navy blue accents on the overlays enhance the shoe's overall aesthetic, complementing its classic design. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the "Midnight Navy" colorway, which blends classic heritage with a vibrant new palette. This fusion of tradition and modernity makes it a highly anticipated addition to the Air Jordan lineup.
"Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 1 High OG
The sneakers boast a navy rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. The base of the uppers is crafted from white leather, complemented by midnight navy leather overlays. A black leather Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Additionally, black laces and a black Wings logo complete the design. This sneaker showcases a clean and simple color scheme, perfect for the darker months. Look for this pair to drop this fall.
Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Midnight Navy” will be released on September 14th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]