Air Jordan 1 High OG “Midnight Navy” Receives On-Foot Photos

One of the most anticipated releases of this year.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Midnight Navy" will be released on September 14th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released.

The sneakers feature a navy rubber sole matched with a sail midsole. Also, the uppers' base is made of white leather, enhanced by midnight navy leather overlays. Further, a black leather Nike Swoosh graces the sides. Black laces and a black Wings logo add finishing touches to the design. This sneaker boasts a clean, simple color scheme, ideal for the darker months. Expect this pair to release this fall.

Maintaining its signature elements like the iconic Swoosh logo and Air cushioning, the "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 1 High OG delivers optimal comfort and enduring style . The navy blue accents on the overlays enhance the shoe's overall aesthetic, complementing its classic design. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the "Midnight Navy" colorway, which seamlessly blends classic heritage with a vibrant new palette. This fusion of tradition and modernity makes it a highly anticipated addition to the Air Jordan lineup.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG continues to be a symbol of timeless style and cultural significance with its iconic high-top silhouette . Crafted from premium leather, it offers durability and comfort for everyday wear. One of the most anticipated releases is the "Midnight Navy" edition , inspired by deep navy tones to give a fresh and striking look to the classic design. This new release features navy blue overlays on a white leather base, creating a bold contrast that stands out.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.