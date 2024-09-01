Air Jordan 1 High OG “Midnight Navy” Officially Revealed

SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
This pair is almost certainly going to sell out.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG remains a symbol of timeless style with its iconic high-top silhouette. Made from premium leather, it offers both durability and comfort for everyday wear. One of the most awaited releases is the "Midnight Navy" edition, featuring deep navy tones that bring a fresh, bold look to the classic design. The shoe showcases navy blue overlays on a white leather base, creating a striking contrast. Overall, this clean combination for the Air Jordan 1 High OG is going to be a big success.

Staying true to its roots, the "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 1 High OG includes the signature Swoosh logo and Air cushioning for optimal comfort. The navy blue accents enhance the shoe's overall look, adding to its classic appeal. Sneaker enthusiasts are excited for the "Midnight Navy" colorway, which combines Air Jordan's traditional design with a vibrant new palette. This blend of heritage and modern style makes it a highly anticipated release in the Air Jordan collection.

"Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a navy rubber sole matched with a sail midsole. Also, the uppers' base is made of white leather, enhanced by midnight navy leather overlays. Further, a black leather Nike Swoosh graces the sides. Black laces and a black Wings logo add finishing touches to the design. This sneaker boasts a clean, simple color scheme, ideal for the darker months. Expect this pair to release this fall.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Midnight Navy” will be released on September 14th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

