NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 “Rattan” Surfaces Online: New Images

The first in-hand look at the Nike Hot Step 2 in the upcoming "Rattan" colorway has arrived, highlighting an exciting collaboration with NOCTA. Drake, the visionary behind NOCTA, brings his signature style to this release. The "Rattan" colorway features an earthy brown shade that’s both cohesive and eye-catching. This pair showcases an all-rattan design, creating a warm, natural look. The monochromatic color scheme is sleek yet grounded, making it perfect for fans of subtle but impactful sneakers. The rattan hue extends across the entire shoe, including the laces and midsole, ensuring a harmonious and stylish appearance.
The collaboration with NOCTA adds a new level of excitement to this release. Drake’s influence is evident in the contemporary, earthy design, further solidifying the partnership between Nike and NOCTA as a game-changer in sneaker fashion. The new Nike Hot Step 2 "Rattan" isn’t just about looks; it delivers on performance as well. With cushioning that ensures all-day comfort and a robust construction for durability, this pair is as functional as it is stylish. Keep an eye out for the release, and make sure to add this unique and standout pair to your collection.
"Rattan" Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA
The sneakers feature a rattan sole and a matching midsole. The uppers are crafted from a rattan material with rattan layers. Following the cohesive theme, rattan details decorate the sides, paired with rattan shoelaces and metallic branding on the sides. Overall, this pair takes on a cohesive, very earthy color scheme.
Sneaker News reports that the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 “Rattan” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
