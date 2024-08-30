NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 “Rattan” Surfaces Online: New Images

Sneaker News reports that the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 “Rattan” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The first in-hand look at the Nike Hot Step 2 in the upcoming "Rattan" colorway has arrived, highlighting an exciting collaboration with NOCTA . Drake , the visionary behind NOCTA, brings his signature style to this release. The "Rattan" colorway features an earthy brown shade that’s both cohesive and eye-catching. This pair showcases an all-rattan design, creating a warm, natural look. The monochromatic color scheme is sleek yet grounded, making it perfect for fans of subtle but impactful sneakers. The rattan hue extends across the entire shoe, including the laces and midsole, ensuring a harmonious and stylish appearance.

