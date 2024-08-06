NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 “Rattan” Surfaces Online: Mockup Image

A new colorway gets a mockup.

The Nike Hot Step 2 is gearing up for a fresh look with the upcoming "Rattan" colorway, thanks to an exciting collaboration with NOCTA. Drake, the mastermind behind NOCTA, infuses his signature style into this release. The "Rattan" colorway showcases an earthy, cohesive shade of brown that's sure to catch attention. This pair features an all-rattan design, creating a warm and natural appearance. The monochromatic color scheme is both sleek and grounded. It’s perfect for fans of subtle yet impactful looks. The rattan color extends across the entire shoe, including the laces and midsole, ensuring a harmonious and stylish design.

The NOCTA collaboration adds an extra layer of excitement. Drake's influence shines through in the contemporary and earthy design. This partnership between Nike and NOCTA continues to redefine sneaker fashion. The Nike Hot Step 2 "Rattan" isn't just about aesthetics; it delivers on performance too. The cushioning ensures all-day comfort, while the robust construction promises durability. The fusion of Nike’s quality and NOCTA’s flair makes this pair a must-have. Keep an eye out for the release and add this unique and standout pair to your collection.

"Rattan" Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA

Mockup via Sneaker Market RO

The sneakers feature a rattan sole and a matching midsole. The uppers are crafted from a rattan material with rattan layers. Following the cohesive theme, rattan details decorate the sides, paired with rattan shoelaces and metallic branding on the sides. Overall, this pair takes on a cohesive, very earthy color scheme.