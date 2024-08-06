Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 Returning: Mockup

A blockbuster sneaker is returning soon.

The Air Jordan 4 is set for an epic comeback in collaboration with Undefeated next year, and the buzz is already building. This release celebrates the 20th anniversary of the original Undefeated Air Jordan 4, blending military-inspired design with fresh, modern flair. The deep green color scheme, combined with vibrant orange accents, gives the sneaker a rugged yet stylish look. The striking orange details on the eyelets, tongue, and heel enhance the military vibe, while the iconic Air Jordan 4 silhouette remains unchanged, preserving its timeless appeal.

Undefeated, known for their high-quality and stylish designs, adds an exclusive touch to this release. The deep green and bold orange combo makes the sneaker pop, creating a dynamic and eye-catching appearance. Fans of both Air Jordan and Undefeated are eagerly counting down the days to this drop. The mix of military inspiration with contemporary design elements makes this sneaker a must-have. The Air Jordan 4 x Undefeated collaboration is poised to be a standout addition to any collection. Keep an eye out for the release next year, as this commemorative sneaker will undoubtedly be a highlight, celebrating 20 years of iconic style and design.

Air Jordan 4 x Undefeated

These sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a sleek black and sail midsole. The base and overlays are made from dark green suede, giving them a clean, sophisticated look. Orange accents highlight the tongues, while a dark Jumpman logo adorns the heels. Inside, Undefeated branding can be found on the tongues. The 2025 re-release of the UNDFTD x Air Jordan 4 will stay true to the original.