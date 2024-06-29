Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 Making A Comeback In 2025

A massive collaboration is coming next year.

The Air Jordan 4 is set to make a triumphant return in collaboration with Undefeated next year. This release commemorates the 20th anniversary of the original Undefeated Air Jordan 4. Inspired by military themes, the sneaker features a deep green color scheme with vibrant orange accents. Further, this gives the sneaker a rugged and stylish look. The orange detailing on the eyelets, tongue, and heel adds a striking contrast, enhancing the military-inspired design. Overall, the iconic Air Jordan 4 silhouette remains unchanged, preserving its classic appeal.

Known for their high-quality and stylish designs, Undefeated adds a touch of exclusivity to this release. The combination of deep green and orange accents gives the sneaker a bold and dynamic appearance. Fans of the Air Jordan 4 and Undefeated are eagerly awaiting this release. The blend of military inspiration with modern design elements makes this sneaker a must-have. The Air Jordan 4 x Undefeated collaboration is sure to be a standout addition to any collection. Look out for the release next year. This commemorative sneaker will undoubtedly be a highlight, celebrating 20 years of iconic style and design.

Air Jordan 4 x Undefeated

These sneakers showcase a black rubber sole paired with a black and sail midsole, creating a sleek foundation. Also, the base and overlays are crafted from dark green suede, giving them a clean and sophisticated appearance. Further, orange accents enhance the tongues. Finally, a dark Jumpman is on the heels and Undefeated branding is on the inside of the tongues.

Sneaker News reports that the Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 is going to be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

