Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 Making A Comeback In 2025

A massive collaboration is coming next year.

The Air Jordan 4 is set to make a triumphant return in collaboration with Undefeated next year. This release commemorates the 20th anniversary of the original Undefeated Air Jordan 4. Inspired by military themes, the sneaker features a deep green color scheme with vibrant orange accents. Further, this gives the sneaker a rugged and stylish look. The orange detailing on the eyelets, tongue, and heel adds a striking contrast, enhancing the military-inspired design. Overall, the iconic Air Jordan 4 silhouette remains unchanged, preserving its classic appeal.

Known for their high-quality and stylish designs, Undefeated adds a touch of exclusivity to this release. The combination of deep green and orange accents gives the sneaker a bold and dynamic appearance. Fans of the Air Jordan 4 and Undefeated are eagerly awaiting this release. The blend of military inspiration with modern design elements makes this sneaker a must-have. The Air Jordan 4 x Undefeated collaboration is sure to be a standout addition to any collection. Look out for the release next year. This commemorative sneaker will undoubtedly be a highlight, celebrating 20 years of iconic style and design.

Air Jordan 4 x Undefeated

These sneakers showcase a black rubber sole paired with a black and sail midsole, creating a sleek foundation. Also, the base and overlays are crafted from dark green suede, giving them a clean and sophisticated appearance. Further, orange accents enhance the tongues. Finally, a dark Jumpman is on the heels and Undefeated branding is on the inside of the tongues.