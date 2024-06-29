Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Aegean Storm” Officially Unveiled

Summer is here and it's time to work on that golf game.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf is set to release in the new "Aegean Storm" colorway. This upcoming edition features a clean white base with striking blue overlays, creating a beautiful and dynamic color scheme. The combination of white and blue gives the sneaker a fresh and vibrant look, perfect for the golf course. The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf retains the iconic silhouette of the original Air Jordan 1 Low, blending classic style with modern functionality. Designed specifically for golf, it includes features that enhance performance on the green. The upper is made from premium leather, ensuring durability and a high-quality feel.

The shoe's outsole is designed for traction, providing stability and grip during swings. Despite its golf-specific design, it maintains the sleek and stylish appearance of the Air Jordan 1 Low. This makes it versatile enough to wear both on and off the course. Golf enthusiasts and sneaker collectors alike are eagerly awaiting the release of the "Aegean Storm" colorway. Its blend of style, performance, and iconic design makes it a must-have addition to any collection. Keep an eye out for the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Aegean Storm" and elevate your golf game with this stunning pair.

To begin, the pair features a navy blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white leather base, with Aegean storm leather overlays. Further, a darker blue Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, iridescent blue Jordan Golf branding can be found on the tongue and the Air Jordan Wings logo can be found on the heels.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Aegean Storm" will be released on July 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

