Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn “Burgundy Crush” Officially Revealed

BYBen Atkinson95 Views
Image via Nike
An elegant shade of this Jordan high-top.

The upcoming "Burgundy Crush" colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn is set to make a bold statement. This release has been generating anticipation among sneaker enthusiasts and those who appreciate distinctive design. The "Burgundy Crush" colorway promises to infuse the Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn with a rich and stylish aesthetic, appealing to both sneaker collectors and individuals who value unique design choices. The Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn symbolizes the dynamic fusion of basketball and street fashion, celebrated for its timeless style and performance. It consistently captures the attention of fans and those who value innovative design.

With the "Burgundy Crush" version on the horizon, the Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn reaffirms its iconic status, seamlessly blending classic heritage with contemporary fashion trends. This release adds a layer of sophistication and distinctiveness to the shoe's legacy, ensuring its enduring appeal to a diverse range of enthusiasts who appreciate style and substance in their sneakers. The deep, dark shade of burgundy throughout the "Burgundy Crush" colorway gives the sneaker a bold and sophisticated look. Crafted from premium leather, the upper ensures durability and a high-quality feel.

"Burgundy Crush" Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a very chunky, dark purple sole and midsole that will definitely give you some extra height. The uppers feature a burgundy crush leather base with more leather overlays in the same color. Also, the sides feature the Nike Swoosh in the same color. Next, the laces, tongue, and heel tab all feature the same shade. The tongue and heels display Nike branding. Finally, these sneakers are a WMNS exclusive, meaning only women’s sizing will be available. 

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn “Burgundy Crush” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $165 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

