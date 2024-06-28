Nike Air Max 90 “Olympics” Gets Official Images

The Nike Air Max 90 will release in a special "Olympics" colorway, celebrating the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. This edition features a clean white, navy, and coconut milk color scheme, embodying the spirit of the global event. The upper is primarily white, giving it a fresh and classic look. Navy accents add a bold contrast, enhancing the shoe's design. Coconut milk tones provide a subtle, warm touch, completing the elegant color palette. The cushioned midsole ensures all-day comfort, making it perfect for both casual wear and athletic activities.
The durable rubber outsole provides excellent traction, ideal for various surfaces. The combination of colors is not only stylish but also symbolic of the unity and excitement surrounding the Olympic Games. The Nike Air Max 90 "Olympics" is a perfect blend of performance and aesthetics. Keep an eye out for this special edition. The Nike Air Max 90 "Olympics" is set to be a standout release, offering a tribute to the Olympic spirit and a stylish addition to any sneaker collection. Overall, don’t miss the chance to own a piece of this historic event.
"Olympics" Nike Air Max 90
The sneakers feature a navy and coconut milk rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white mesh base with coconut milk and navy leather overlays. Further, a gold Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides. Finally, Nike branding can be found on both the tongues and heels of the sneakers in a consistent color scheme.
Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Max 90 “Olympics” is releasing on July 12th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
