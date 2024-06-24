Nike Air Max 90 PRM “Phantom/Vintage Green” Officially Revealed

A clean combination for the Air Max 90.

The Nike Air Max 90 is set to release in a new "Phantom/Vintage Green" colorway. This iconic sneaker continues to capture attention with its timeless design and innovative features. The upcoming colorway features a phantom base, creating a sleek and clean look. Dark and light green details add depth and contrast to the design. Burgundy accents provide an unexpected pop of color. Further, these touches give the Nike Air Max 90 a unique and stylish edge. The combination of phantom, green, and burgundy creates a fresh and modern look, perfect for any wardrobe.

The Nike Air Max 90 is known for its comfort and durability. It features a cushioned midsole with the signature Air Max unit. This ensures excellent shock absorption and a comfortable fit. The durable rubber outsole provides traction and stability, making it suitable for various activities. Also, this "Phantom/Vintage Green" edition maintains the classic silhouette of the Nike Air Max 90. Its blend of colors and materials makes it a standout choice for sneaker enthusiasts. Overall, keep an eye out for this stylish release.

"Phantom/Vintage Green" Nike Air Max 90 PRM

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a green and black rubber sole with a clean phantom midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a phantom mesh base with light green leather and black overlays. Further, a burgundy Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides. Finally, Nike branding can be found on both the tongues and heels of the sneakers in a consistent color scheme.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 90 PRM “Phantom/Vintage Green” is releasing this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike