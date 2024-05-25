Nike Air Max 90 “Cyber” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Max 90 is set to release in the striking "Cyber" colorway. This edition features a clean white base, providing a classic and versatile foundation. Black accents add a bold contrast, enhancing the shoe's overall aesthetic. The highlight of this colorway is the vibrant cyber green detailing, which adds a modern and energetic touch to the design. The upper combines white mesh and leather, ensuring breathability and durability. Black overlays and eyelets create a dynamic look, while the cyber green Swoosh and branding elements make the sneakers stand out.

The outsole features a mix of black and cyber green, offering excellent traction and adding to the shoe's visual appeal. Inside, the shoe's lining is designed for maximum comfort, making it ideal for all-day wear. The Nike Air Max 90 "Cyber" combines classic style with contemporary flair, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. This upcoming release is perfect for those who appreciate a blend of tradition and innovation. The "Cyber" colorway is expected to drop soon, and it's sure to be a popular addition to the Air Max lineup. Keep an eye out for its release this season.

"Cyber" Nike Air Max 90

The sneakers feature a black and volt green rubber sole and a clean white midsole with an air bubble under the heels. Next, a combination of white, black, and khaki material constructs the uppers. Also, cyber green accents include the Air Max panel on the sides, as well as the paneling by the laces. Finally, Nike branding is found on the tongues and heels, in a cyber green and khaki color scheme.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 90 “Cyber” will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

