Nike Air Max 90 “Black Rose” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Max 90, a classic in the sneaker world, is gearing up for a bold statement with its upcoming "Black Rose" colorway. This new iteration infuses a sense of sophistication and edge into the iconic silhouette. The "Black Rose" Air Max 90 showcases a sleek black color scheme with rose accents, creating a striking contrast. The combination of dark tones and floral-inspired details adds a touch of uniqueness to the timeless design.

Renowned for its comfort and versatility, the Air Max 90 continues to be a popular choice. The "Black Rose" release elevates its appeal, offering a contemporary and stylish option for sneaker enthusiasts. With its signature visible Air unit and sleek lines, the Air Max 90 "Black Rose" exemplifies the fusion of sporty functionality and fashion-forward aesthetics. Whether on the streets or as a fashion statement, this upcoming colorway reinforces the Air Max 90's status as a symbol of enduring style and innovation.

“Black Rose” Nike Air Max 90

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black and rose rubber sole and a clean white midsole with an air bubble under the heels. Next, a combination of black and grey leather constructs the uppers. Also, rose accents include the Air Max panel on the sides, as well as the paneling by the laces. Finally, Nike branding is found on the tongues and heels, in a white, black, and rose color scheme.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 90 “Black Rose” will be released in the spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

