Nike Air Max 90 “Detroit Lions” Releasing This Year

Get ready to celebrate the Detroit Lions' triumph with the Nike Air Max 90 in the upcoming "Detroit Lions" colorway. Fresh off a victory against the Bucs, the Lions are on a historic playoff run, and now, fans can rock their support with these sneakers. The colorway captures the Lions' spirit with a blend of team-inspired hues. Picture a sleek combination of blue and silver, creating a look that's both stylish and a nod to the team's iconic colors.

The Air Max 90 is a classic choice for sneaker lovers, and the "Detroit Lions" edition adds a touch of team pride. The low-top silhouette ensures a comfortable and versatile option for everyday wear. Sneakerheads and Lions fans alike are buzzing with anticipation for the release. If you're into showing off your team spirit with a pair of kicks, keep an eye out for the Air Max 90 "Detroit Lions" – the perfect way to step into the playoffs in style. Stay tuned for these sneakers to drop later this year and join the celebration of the Lions' historic run.

"Detroit Lions" Nike Air Max 90

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black and blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole that features a blue patch with a Nike Air bubble. Also, the sneakers feature a white leather base for the uppers, with grey leather overlays. Next, a black Nike Swoosh is on don the side and blue accents can be found on the side paneling. Finally, blue Nike branding is found on the tongues, and white Nike branding on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 90 “Detroit Lions” will be released sometime this year. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $130 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

