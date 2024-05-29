Nike Air Max 90 Futura “Action Green” Coming Soon: Images

The Futura gets a vibrant women's exclusive.

The Nike Air Max 90 Futura is getting a fresh update with its upcoming "Action Green" colorway. This vibrant sneaker features a bold green upper, instantly catching the eye. Grey, white, and crimson details add depth and contrast, enhancing the dynamic look. Designed exclusively for women, this model blends style and comfort seamlessly. The "Action Green" colorway brings a lively energy to the classic Air Max 90 silhouette. The grey accents provide a subtle balance to the bright green, while the white elements keep the design crisp and clean. Crimson details offer a striking pop of color, making the sneaker stand out even more.

The Nike Air Max 90 Futura is known for its superior cushioning and support. The "Action Green" version continues this tradition, ensuring a comfortable fit all day long. The updated design and vibrant colors make it perfect for those who want to make a statement with their footwear. This WMNS exclusive release is highly anticipated. Sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike are eager to add this bold pair to their collections. Overall, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura "Action Green" is not just a sneaker; it's a statement piece.

"Action Green" Nike Air Max 90 Futura

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark rubber sole and a grey midsole. Also, the uppers of these sneakers are comprised of a combination of mesh, leather, and plastic with different shades of vibrant green. Further, a darker Swoosh is on the sides and a crimson stripe runs across the shoes. Finally, Nike branding is placed on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Max 90 Futura “Action Green” will be released on September 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

