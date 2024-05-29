Nike Air Force 1 Shadow “Glacier Blue” Slated For This Summer

This summer, the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow is set to debut in a stunning "Glacier Blue" colorway. The shoe features a mostly coconut milk upper, providing a clean and classic look. Glacier blue accents add a refreshing touch, perfectly complementing the neutral base. The dark Swoosh on the sides creates a striking contrast, enhancing the shoe's visual appeal. The Shadow AF1 stands out due to its unique layering details. It showcases a distinctive shadow effect, layering two different colors on top of each other.

The sneaker's playful yet sophisticated look makes it a must-have for the season. Fans of the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow are eagerly anticipating this release. The combination of coconut milk and glacier blue is perfect for summer. The shoe's comfort and style make it ideal for everyday wear. With its bold design and fresh colorway, the "Glacier Blue" Shadow AF1 is sure to turn heads. Sneaker enthusiasts won't want to miss this drop. The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow "Glacier Blue" embodies summer vibes and modern style.

"Glacier Blue" Nike Air Force 1 Shadow

Image via Nike

The sneakers have a white translucent rubber sole and a white midsole with AIR branding near the heel. The uppers are both coconut milk and glacier blue leather, with a darker blue Swoosh on the sides. Furthet, coconut milk laces and a glacier blue dubrae add finishing touches. The silhouettte gets the "Shadow" name from the secondary details that overlap the original AF1 base. The branding at the back features two Nike logos, in different fonts and colors.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow “Glacier Blue” will be released at some point this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

