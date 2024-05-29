Nike Air Force 1 Shadow “Glacier Blue” Slated For This Summer

BYBen Atkinson136 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike

A playful colorway for a durable silhouette is the sneaker for the summer.

This summer, the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow is set to debut in a stunning "Glacier Blue" colorway. The shoe features a mostly coconut milk upper, providing a clean and classic look. Glacier blue accents add a refreshing touch, perfectly complementing the neutral base. The dark Swoosh on the sides creates a striking contrast, enhancing the shoe's visual appeal. The Shadow AF1 stands out due to its unique layering details. It showcases a distinctive shadow effect, layering two different colors on top of each other.

The sneaker's playful yet sophisticated look makes it a must-have for the season. Fans of the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow are eagerly anticipating this release. The combination of coconut milk and glacier blue is perfect for summer. The shoe's comfort and style make it ideal for everyday wear. With its bold design and fresh colorway, the "Glacier Blue" Shadow AF1 is sure to turn heads. Sneaker enthusiasts won't want to miss this drop. The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow "Glacier Blue" embodies summer vibes and modern style.

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 x HUF "Pear" Receives A First Look

"Glacier Blue" Nike Air Force 1 Shadow

Image via Nike

The sneakers have a white translucent rubber sole and a white midsole with AIR branding near the heel. The uppers are both coconut milk and glacier blue leather, with a darker blue Swoosh on the sides. Furthet, coconut milk laces and a glacier blue dubrae add finishing touches. The silhouettte gets the "Shadow" name from the secondary details that overlap the original AF1 base. The branding at the back features two Nike logos, in different fonts and colors.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow “Glacier Blue” will be released at some point this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Trophy Room “Home” New Photos

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
SneakerHeader.001SneakersNike Air Force 1 Low “Glacier Blue/Gum” Officially Revealed5.8K
SneakerHeader.001SneakersNike Dunk High Next Nature “Glacier Blue” Release Details1.7K
SneakerHeader.001SneakersNike Air Max 90 Futura “Action Green” Coming Soon: Images108
SneakerHeader.001SneakersNike Air Max Flyknit Venture “Crimson Pink” Officially Unveiled18.9K