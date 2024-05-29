Nike Air Max 1 x HUF "Pear" Receives A First Look

Nike and HUF, the esteemed skating and streetwear brand, are joining forces for an electrifying new release. The Nike Air Max 1 "Pear" collaboration is poised to make a statement. This fresh colorway boasts a sleek grey base that accentuates the vibrant green highlights. Crafted from premium grey materials, the sneaker's upper offers a refined and adaptable appearance. The "Pear" accents contrast boldly against this neutral canvas, adorning the Nike Swoosh, eyelets, and Air Max branding.

Combining signature Air Max cushioning with green detailing, the midsole ensures both comfort and flair. The outsole maintains the cohesive green and grey theme while delivering exceptional traction. This collaboration between Nike and HUF infuses a contemporary edge into the iconic Air Max 1 silhouette, merging streetwear aesthetics with athletic functionality seamlessly. Enthusiasts of both sneaker culture and HUF are eagerly awaiting this release. The Nike Air Max 1 "Pear" transcends mere footwear; it embodies a statement of style. Keep an eye out for its debut and seize the opportunity to elevate your collection with this vibrant pair.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Trophy Room “Home” New Photos

"Pear" HUF x Nike Air Max 1

Image via bubblekoppe

The sneaker features a grey and green rubber sole and a clean light grey midsole. A grey mesh constructs the base of the uppers, with more grey overlays in two shades. Also, a vibrant green Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Black and green laces and Nike branding on the tongue and the heels complete the design.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 1 x HUF "Pear" will be released on June 22nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 “Hot Lava” Release Details Revealed

[Via]