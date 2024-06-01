Nike Air Max 1 x HUF "Pear" Coming Soon: New Image Revealed

There's also an opportunity to cop this pair a week early.

Nike and HUF, the revered skating and streetwear brand, are teaming up for an exciting collaboration. The Nike Air Max 1 "Pear" edition is set to turn heads with its striking design. This fresh colorway features a sleek grey base that enhances the vivid green accents. Crafted from premium grey materials, the upper exudes sophistication and versatility. Vibrant "Pear" highlights adorn the Nike Swoosh, eyelets, and Air Max branding, creating a bold contrast against the neutral backdrop.

With signature Air Max cushioning and vibrant green detailing, the midsole ensures both comfort and style. The outsole maintains the cohesive green and grey theme while providing exceptional traction. This collaboration between Nike and HUF brings a contemporary twist to the iconic Air Max 1 silhouette, seamlessly blending streetwear aesthetics with athletic functionality. Sneaker enthusiasts and HUF fans alike are eagerly anticipating this release. The Nike Air Max 1 "Pear" is more than just footwear; it's a statement of style. Stay tuned for its debut and seize the chance to elevate your collection with this vibrant pair.

"Pear" HUF x Nike Air Max 1

Image via emil96pl

The sneaker features a grey and green rubber sole paired with a clean light grey midsole. The upper base is constructed from grey mesh, complemented by additional grey overlays in two shades. A vibrant green Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, adding a pop of color. Black and green laces, along with Nike branding on the tongue and heels, complete the design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 x HUF "Pear" will be released on June 15th via HUF and June 22nd via SNKRS. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

