Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim” Officially Revealed

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim” will be released on June 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean midsole. The uppers are crafted from blue denim material, complemented by additional denim overlays. A denim Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, with a white Jordan Wings logo positioned just above it. White and light grey Nike branding is present on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers boast an all-denim look, making them perfect for the summer. Get ready for this exciting sneaker release!

Whether dressed up or down, this iteration of the silhouette is sure to make a statement on the streets and beyond. As one of the most beloved silhouettes in the Jordan Brand lineup, the Air Jordan 1 High OG continues to captivate sneakerheads with its timeless appeal. The "Denim" colorway adds a modern twist to the classic design , making it a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. Stay tuned for updates on the official release date and availability. This upcoming release is sure to be a hit among Jordan fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

