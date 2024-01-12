Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim” Gets New Photos

The Air Jordan 1 High OG has remained a timeless favorite among sneakerheads since its debut. The upcoming "Denim" colorway introduces a fresh interpretation of this iconic silhouette. Featuring denim materials with classic blue hues, this edition promises a unique and stylish look that captures attention. Beyond its stylish appearance, the Air Jordan 1 High OG stands as a pinnacle of innovation. Its original design, coupled with Nike Air cushioning, ensured both comfort and performance, setting a high standard for sneakers.

The excitement for the "Denim" colorway surges among fans eagerly awaiting its release. This iteration represents a blend of classic design and modern fashion, adding a new dimension to the Air Jordan 1 High OG's legacy. As the launch date approaches, anticipation grows, underscoring the lasting impact and significance of this iconic sneaker in the ever-evolving sneaker culture. Overall, this sneaker combines a denim look with an iconic model. Look for this release to come in the summer of 2024.

Read More: Air Jordan 11 “Columbia” Gets Tentative Release Date

“Denim” Air Jordan 1 High OG

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean midsole. A blue denim material constructs the base of the uppers, with more denim overlays. Also, a denim Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, and a white Jordan Wings logo can be found just above. Finally, white and light grey Nike branding can be found on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers take on an all-denim look and will be great for the summer. Get ready for this sneaker release!

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim” will be released in the Summer of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “Black Cat” Gets On-Foot Photo

[Via]

Nike New Year Kickoff Sale - Members Save an Extra 25% Off with Code LETSGO at Nike.com

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.