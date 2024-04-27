Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim” Gets Retailer Photos

The Air Jordan 1 High OG will make waves with its highly anticipated "Denim" colorway. This upcoming release offers a fresh take on the iconic silhouette, featuring a unique blend of denim materials and classic Jordan design elements. With its premium construction and attention to detail, the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim" exudes quality craftsmanship. The denim upper provides a rugged yet stylish aesthetic, while the signature Jordan branding adds a touch of authenticity to the design.

Whether dressed up or down, this iteration of the silhouette is sure to make a statement on the streets and beyond. As one of the most beloved silhouettes in the Jordan Brand lineup, the Air Jordan 1 High OG continues to captivate sneakerheads with its timeless appeal. The "Denim" colorway adds a modern twist to the classic design, making it a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. Stay tuned for updates on the official release date and availability of the sneaker. This upcoming release is sure to be a hit among Jordan fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean midsole. A blue denim material constructs the base of the uppers, with more denim overlays. Also, a denim Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, and a white Jordan Wings logo can be found just above. Finally, white and light grey Nike branding can be found on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers take on an all-denim look and will be great for the summer. Get ready for this sneaker release!

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim” will be released in the Summer of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

