Air Jordan 1 High OG “Latte” Receives More Photos

Embrace the timeless vibes of the Air Jordan 1 High OG, eagerly anticipating the soon-to-drop "Latte" colorway. With an incredibly popular silhouette, these sneakers are poised to make a bold statement in a warm Latte palette. The colorway introduces a soothing blend of creamy beige tones, delivering a versatile and sophisticated look. Crafted with premium materials and featuring the iconic Air Jordan design, these sneakers promise to be a must-have for enthusiasts and style seekers.

As we await the release, the Air Jordan 1 High OG remains a symbol of basketball heritage and streetwear fashion. The Latte colorway will captivate sneaker lovers, adding a touch of refined elegance to the iconic silhouette. Whether on the court or streets, the Air Jordan 1 High OG in "Latte" offers comfort, style, and a timeless appeal. Gear up to elevate your sneaker game with this release, seamlessly blending heritage and contemporary flair.

“Latte” Air Jordan 1 High OG

These sneakers feature a light brown rubber sole and a crisp off-white midsole. The uppers showcase a white leather base complemented by brown and black leather overlays, creating a sleek design. Also, the sides feature a bold black leather Nike Swoosh and Wings emblem, while the tongues proudly display black Nike branding. Overall, these kicks are a standout addition for both casual and fashion-forward wear.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Latte” will be released on May 29th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

