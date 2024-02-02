Air Jordan 1 High OG “Latte” Receives A First Look

Indulge in the timeless style of the Air Jordan 1 High OG, eagerly awaiting the upcoming "Latte" colorway. With a classic silhouette that has stood the test of time, these sneakers are set to make a fresh statement in a warm and inviting Latte palette. The "Latte" colorway introduces a soothing blend of creamy beige tones, creating a versatile and sophisticated look. Crafted with premium materials and featuring the iconic Air Jordan design, these sneakers promise to be a must-have for both enthusiasts and those seeking a stylish addition to their collection.

As anticipation builds for the release, the Air Jordan 1 High OG continues to be a symbol of basketball heritage and streetwear fashion. The Latte colorway will captivate sneaker lovers. It adds a touch of refined elegance to the iconic silhouette. Whether you're hitting the court or the streets, the Air Jordan 1 High OG in "Latte" offers a blend of comfort, style, and a colorway that exudes timeless appeal. Get ready to elevate your sneaker game with this upcoming release that seamlessly combines heritage and contemporary flair.

“Latte” Air Jordan 1 High OG

The sneakers feature a light brown rubber sole and a clean off-white midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white leather base, with brown and black leather overlays. Also, a black leather Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides as well as a black Wings emblem. Finally, black Nike branding is found on the tongues.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Latte” will now be released on May 29th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

