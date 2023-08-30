Air Jordan 1 High OG “Praline” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is a classic sneaker. It’s the original version of the Air Jordan 1. This shoe is known for its high-top design, which supports the ankles well. It comes in many colors, so people can choose what they like. People love the Air Jordan 1 High because it has history and looks cool. Both sneaker fans and basketball lovers enjoy wearing it because it’s famous and stylish. It’s a popular choice for people who want a mix of sports and fashion. The sneaker is a timeless sneaker that has a special place in basketball culture.

It was first introduced in the 1980s and quickly became a symbol of Michael Jordan’s success and influence in the sport. The shoe’s design features the iconic Nike Swoosh and the classic high-top cut, providing both style and support. The Air Jordan 1 High OG’s popularity has endured over the years, making it a sought-after choice not only for its connection to basketball history but also for its fashionable appearance. Whether you’re hitting the court or hitting the streets, the Air Jordan 1 High OG offers a blend of athletic heritage and trendsetting style.

“Praline” Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a praline rubber sole with a sail midsoke. A white leather base constructs the uppers with praline leather overlays. A praline Nike Swoosh and a white Wings logo adorn the sides of the shoes. The laces are not traditional laces, and instead feature ribbons. It’s important to note that these sneakrs are releasing as a WMNS exclusive, meaning only women’s sizing will be available when they drop.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Praline” will be released on September 13th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $180 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

