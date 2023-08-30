Puma MB.03 “LaFrance” Official Photos

The Puma MB.03 is a basketball sneaker designed as LaMelo Ball‘s signature shoe with Puma. LaMelo Ball is a well-known basketball player, and this sneaker reflects his style and performance needs on the court. The MB.03 features a high-top design for ankle support, important for basketball players. The shoe showcases Puma’s logo and LaMelo Ball’s personal branding, giving it a unique touch. With its cushioned sole, the MB.03 offers comfort during games and practices. The sneaker’s construction is geared towards durability to withstand the demands of basketball.

The MB.03’s design and features are influenced by LaMelo Ball’s preferences and requirements for performance. It’s a blend of his basketball style and Puma’s commitment to quality. While it might not be as widely recognized as some other signature sneakers, the Puma MB.03 holds significance for LaMelo Ball fans and basketball enthusiasts. Its combination of style and function represents LaMelo’s journey in the sport and his partnership with Puma. Whether you’re a fan of LaMelo Ball or simply looking for a basketball sneaker with a unique touch, the Puma MB.03 stands as a symbol of athleticism and individuality on and off the court.

“LaFrance” Puma MB.03

Image via Puma

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a light green, thick midsole that features blocks of vibrant green and black. A light green material constructs the upper with prominent darker green overlays. A gold chain decorates the sneaker, adding a significant detail to the otherwise green sneakers. Overall, LaMelo Ball’s hype will fuel these sneakers, making them significant and highly anticipated.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Puma MB.03 “LaFrance” will be released on September 14th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $125 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Puma

Image via Puma

