Five Best Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Colorways For The Fall

The fall is coming up, and the Yeezy 700 is the best sneaker out there.

BYBen Atkinson
The upcoming fall season brings a fresh lineup of the best Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 colorways. These sneakers, known for their distinct style and Kanye West’s influence, are set to make a statement in both fashion and street culture. With a mix of bold colors and sleek design, the Yeezy Boost 700s offer a perfect blend of comfort and trendiness for the autumn months.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Bright Blue”

ADIDAS Yeezy Boost 700 "Bright Blue"
This pair features a black rubber sole with a vibrant orange midsole. Continuing the theme of colors, a combination of blue mesh and suede constructs the uppers with black suede overlays. Also, even a touch of dark green can be seen on this pair. With its vibrant blast of orange and toned-down blues, this pair is perfect for the fall. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Tephra”

adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 "Tephra"
This pair of the 700 sneakers features a light brown rubber sole and a grey midsole. The uppers are constructed from leather and suede, with different shades of grey throughout. The sneakers feature a lot of seemingly moving details and the sneakers sit on a bed of comfortable Adidas Boost. Overall, this pair is simple and clean and can work well with just about any outfit. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Mauve”

adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 "Mauve"
The sneakers feature a rubber gum sole with a mauve midsole. Mauve mesh and leather construct the uppers. Grey leather overlays add texture and details to the sneakers, and there’s no Yeezy branding – as is custom on these sneakers. This pair is definitely perfect for the fall with toned-down and earthy colorways. Overall, this pair should definitely be on your radar for fall sneakers. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V3 “Copper Fade”

adidas Yeezy 700 V3 "Copper Fade"
The V3 takes on a more modern and futuristic look, with fewer straight edges and more “moving” parts. This pair in particular features shades of copper and grey, with brown and green making appearances. Mesh constructs the upper and black laces to make sure your feet are locked in. A translucent cage encapsulates the entire upper, giving the sneakers some structure. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Static”

adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 "Static"
Finally, the “Static” 700 is certainly the most prominent pair on the list, and may also be the best for fall. A black rubber sole and clean white midsole are present. Grey mesh and grey leather overlays construct the uppers. Overall, this pair features a simple color scheme, with tones of white and grey on top of a black sole. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Let us know which of these Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 colorways you will be copping, in the comments section below.

