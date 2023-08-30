Air Jordan 1 High OG “Satin Bred” Kids Sizing Releasing Soon

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is a classic sneaker. It’s the original version of the Air Jordan 1. This shoe has a high-top design, giving support to the ankles. It comes in various color combinations, appealing to different tastes. The Air Jordan 1 High OG is famous for its history and style, making it a favorite for sneaker enthusiasts and those who love basketball fashion. With its timeless design and iconic silhouette, the Air Jordan 1 High OG symbolizes basketball heritage and street culture. From the court to the streets, this sneaker’s popularity endures, making it a must-have for anyone looking to blend sport and style effortlessly.

The “Satin Bred” colorway is a special version of the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It features a combination of red and black colors with a satin material on the upper part of the shoe. Satin is a smooth and shiny fabric that adds a luxurious touch to the sneaker. This use of satin in Air Jordans is unique and brings a different texture to the classic design. It’s a way of giving the sneakers a stylish and standout look. The “Satin Bred” colorway is popular among sneaker fans who appreciate the mix of classic style and the added elegance that satin brings.

“Satin Bred” Air Jordan 1 High OG Kids Sizing

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The uppers feature a red satin base with black satin overlays – exactly as the women’s pair is designed. Black laces and a black tongue complete the design. Red Nike branding can be found on the tongue and a Jordan Wings logo can be found, in small print, above the Swoosh.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Satin Bred” in the women’s sizing will be released on October 18th, it’s unclear about the kids’ sizing. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price announced closer to the release date. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

