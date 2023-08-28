Nike SB Dunk Low x The Powerpuff Girls “Blossom” New Photos

Nike SB Dunk Low is a popular sneaker known for its skateboarding heritage. It combines style and functionality, with a low-cut design and cushioned sole for comfort during skate sessions. Now, Nike is collaborating with “The Powerpuff Girls,” the beloved animated series, to create a unique and exciting edition of the Nike SB Dunk Low. This collaboration will likely feature fun and vibrant designs inspired by the iconic characters, making it a must-have for both sneakerheads and fans of the Powerpuff Girls.

“The Powerpuff Girls” is a beloved animated series known for its three superhero kindergarten Girls: Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. Created by Professor Utonium, they have unique powers and fight evil in Townsville. With their distinctive personalities and teamwork, they captivated audiences worldwide. Now, fans and sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to a special collaboration as Nike partners with “The Powerpuff Girls” to release an exciting edition of the Nike SB Dunk Low, featuring designs inspired by the animated heroes.

“Blossom” The Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via iamricosauv

The sneakers feature a translucent pink rubber sole and a black midsole. Pink materials construct the uppers with more pink overlays. An orange Nike Swoosh and orange laces add another pop of color to the sneakers. It’s unclear from the photos, but we can just about assume that there will be Nike branding and Powerpuff branding on the tongues. The heels feature the eyes of a Powerpuff girl, adding a personal touch to the sneakers. Overall, these sneakers are definitely vibrant and certainly portray the Powerpuff Girls in sneaker form.

More Photos

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Powerpuff Girls “Blossom” is going to drop on December 14th. Also, the retail price will be $135 when they drop. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

