LaMelo Ball became an instant star when he was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2020 NBA Draft. Hornets fans welcomed Ball and his exciting brand of basketball to a town desperate for a winner. In his short three years in the league, Ball hasn’t disappointed when taking the floor. The former Rookie of the Year has helped lead the Hornets to two appearances in the play-in tournament. However, the team has failed to reach the NBA Playoffs in those years. But that didn’t stop the Hornets from making sure that Ball’s future will be in Charlotte.

It was recently announced that Ball is staying with the Hornets after signing a five-year $260 million extension. The signing is a strong statement by a franchise looking to move in the right direction. Unfortunately, last season, Ball dealt with a severe ankle injury that has plagued him for most of his run in Charlotte. However, the organization nor Ball see any serious ramifications from the lengthy time missed. But it does make Charlotte fans wonder if the young guard will be durable during his massive contract extension.

Read More: LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.02 Gets “Be You” Colorway

LaMelo Ball Contract Extension Is The New Wave Of NBA Contracts

LaMelo Ball's 5-year extension is nearly 3x more than Michael Jordan's total career earnings from salary in the NBA 🤯



That's going to be taken personally…😅 pic.twitter.com/FBPp6MnzFr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 3, 2023

The franchise should be somewhat suspicious of big contracts. As the team has yet to receive the full potential from their most recent free agent signing splash in Gordon Hayward. While Hayward’s play has been solid for the team, it is his availability that has been a concern. In his three years with the team, Hayward hasn’t appeared in 60 games during a single season. Which could be a big reason as to why the team selected Alabama forward Brandon Miller in the 2023 NBA Draft. However, Hayward’s spot on the team this season should be considered safe.

A nearly $300 million contract isn’t a rarer occurrence in the league these days. However, handing that type of money out comes with massive responsibility. With this contract, the Hornets are telling Ball they believe in him. However, that doesn’t mean that this situation is destined for a fairytale ending. Should the Hornets have extended LaMelo Ball to such a large contract? Will Ball continue to help make the franchise competitive? Let us know what you think in the comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

Read More: LaMelo Ball Has A New Signature Shoe Surface Online

[Via]