Puma MB.03 Slide Officially Unveiled

The Puma MB.03 Slide is a comfortable slide sandal crafted with LaMelo Ball’s post-game relaxation in mind. Its slip-on style and cushioned footbed offer a soothing comfort that’s perfect for unwinding after an intense game. Designed with a minimalist approach, the MB.03 Slide complements LaMelo’s need for relaxation without sacrificing style. Its straightforward design makes it an ideal choice for easing into comfort after pushing hard on the court. Initially created for recuperation, the MB.03 Slide caters to LaMelo’s post-game relaxation needs. The cushioning in the footbed provides a gentle, comforting feel, allowing his feet to recover with every step.

Puma offers the MB.03 Slide in a variety of colors, giving LaMelo the freedom to select a style that resonates with his mood. Its simplicity and ease of wear align with his desire for comfortable and effortlessly stylish footwear that helps him recharge. Overall, the Puma MB.03 Slide is a comforting slide sandal that complements LaMelo Ball’s post-game relaxation routine. The slip-on design and cushioned footbed offer the ideal level of comfort and support after a strenuous game. With its simplicity and relaxation-focused design, the MB.03 Slide is the ideal choice for LaMelo, and other basketball players, as he winds down and recharges.

Puma MB.03 Slide

Image via Puma

The slides will release in 3 different colors, as demonstrated here and below. Black, green, and blue will all be available sometime in September. They feature a thick footbed with a bridge that features holes in the design, for breathability. The bridge of the slide features LaMelo’s angel wings logo, while the toes are lined with “Not From Here.”

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Puma MB.03 Slide will be released at some point during September 2023 and all 3 colors will be dropping. Also, the retail price of the slides will be $50 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Puma

Image via Puma

