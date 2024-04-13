Air Jordan 1 High OG “Latte” Gets Official Images

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to dazzle with its forthcoming "Latte" colorway, exclusively for women. This iteration boasts a stylish blend of white and black, accented by brown leather resembling the tones of a latte. The design offers a unique twist on the classic silhouette, infusing it with a coffee-inspired aesthetic that's both chic and trendy. With its versatile color scheme, the "Latte" Air Jordan 1 High OG promises to be a wardrobe staple for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike. The combination of white, black, and brown creates a sophisticated look that pairs effortlessly with a variety of outfits.

As a WMNS exclusive release, this sneaker caters specifically to the tastes and preferences of female sneakerheads. Its chic design and premium materials ensure that it stands out as a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. The "Latte" colorway pays homage to the beloved coffee beverage, adding a touch of luxury and sophistication to the iconic Air Jordan 1 High OG silhouette. Whether you're a coffee lover or simply appreciate stylish footwear, this exclusive release is sure to make a statement. Stay tuned for the drop date of the "Latte" Air Jordan 1 High OG, as it's expected to generate considerable buzz within the sneaker community.

"Latte" Air Jordan 1 High OG

These sneakers feature a tan rubber sole paired with a pristine cream midsole. Crafted from white leather, they are complemented by brown and black leather overlays, creating an elegant design. The sides showcase a bold black leather Nike Swoosh and Wings emblem, while the tongues display black Nike branding. In summary, these shoes are a remarkable addition to any casual or stylish wardrobe.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Latte” will be released on May 29th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

