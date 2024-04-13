Air Jordan 11 Low “Legend Pink” Gets Slight Release Delay

The Air Jordan 11 Low introduces the exclusive "Legend Pink" colorway, catering to the WMNS demographic. With a white base and vibrant pink overlays, it exudes a bold and stylish aesthetic. This iteration of the Air Jordan 11 Low showcases a perfect blend of femininity and athleticism. As a WMNS exclusive, the "Legend Pink" colorway adds a touch of flair and individuality to the iconic silhouette. Its crisp white upper serves as a canvas for the eye-catching pink accents, creating a striking contrast that is sure to turn heads. The Air Jordan 11 Low continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its timeless design and versatile colorways.

Anticipation is high for the release of the "Legend Pink" colorway, as sneakerheads eagerly await the chance to add this exclusive pair to their collection. The Air Jordan 11 Low's popularity among both male and female audiences solidifies its status as a staple in sneaker culture. Its sleek silhouette and vibrant color scheme make it a standout choice for any occasion. With its combination of style and performance, the Air Jordan 11 Low "Legend Pink" offers a fresh take on a classic silhouette. Stay tuned for the release date, as this WMNS exclusive is expected to fly off the shelves.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “Cement Grey” Unveiled For Summer 2024

"Legend Pink" Air Jordan 11 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an icy pink rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white mesh, with pink leather overlays. Also, white laces and more pink branding can be found on the tongue. Finally, a pink Jumpman is located on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low “Legend Pink” will be released on June 22nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” Receives On-Foot Look

[Via]