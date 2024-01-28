Air Jordan 11 Low “Legend Pink” Drop Details

The Air Jordan 11 Low is a highly popular sneaker known for its widespread appeal. Now, the buzz is all about the upcoming "Legend Pink" colorway. This low-cut silhouette offers a laid-back yet polished style, suitable for various occasions. The introduction of the "Legend Pink" hue adds a fresh and distinctive touch to this iconic sneaker. With a sleek patent leather build, the shoe combines style with a hint of sophistication. Comfort is a priority, thanks to a well-cushioned sole, ensuring ease of wear for different lifestyles.

The recognizable Jumpman logo on the heels confirms the authenticity of this sought-after footwear. Additionally, the inclusion of an icy outsole provides a unique and eye-catching element. As enthusiasts eagerly await the release, the Air Jordan 11 Low "Legend Pink" emerges as a must-have for both avid collectors and casual wearers. Its stylish and trendy design promises to make a significant statement, securing its place as a sought-after addition to any collection. Get ready to embrace the allure of the "Legend Pink" edition and stand out with a touch of sophistication.

"Legend Pink" Air Jordan 11 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an icy pink rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white mesh, with pink leather overlays. Also, white laces and more pink branding can be found on the tongue. Finally, a pink Jumpman is located on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low “Legend Pink” will be released on June 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

