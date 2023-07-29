Air Jordan 11 Low IE “Tuxedo” Exclusive Video

A sleek colorway for a popular model.

The Air Jordan 11 Low IE is a variation of the popular Jordan 11 Low sneaker. “IE” stands for “International Exclusive.” These sneakers feature a low-top design and a unique construction with breathable mesh panels and leather overlays. The shoes are known for their comfortable fit and stylish appearance. Originally released in 1996 as performance basketball shoes, they have since become a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts for casual wear.

The Air Jordan 11 Low IE is available in various colorways, making it easy for fans to find a style that suits their taste. Whether you’re a basketball player or just someone who loves classic sneakers, the Air Jordan 11 Low IE offers a great option that combines comfort and style. With its iconic design and connection to basketball history, the Air Jordan 11 Low IE continues to be a sought-after sneaker that pays homage to the Jordan sneaker legacy.

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for the photos and information on this pair. The sneakers feature a gray, semi-translucent sole and a crisp white midsole. The upper, as you’d expect, is comprised of black and white materials. This pair truly does match a tuxedo perfectly. A shiny leather wraps around the uppers and a black Jumpman can be found on the tongue, in a very discreet branding. Overall, these sneakers are not just a very popular silhouette, but the colorway is incredibly simple and elegant. The Air Jordan 11 has been a sneaker that has been paired well with a tuxedo, and it looks like this pair will as well.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low IE “Tuxedo” is going to drop on September 22nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

