There have been multiple Air Jordan 11 variants over the years. One of them is a relative to the Air Jordan 11 Low, called the Air Jordan 11 Low IE. This model is known for its unique silhouette and odd mixture of materials throughout the upper. It is a shoe that has received some interesting offerings, and now, it is about to drop in a clean “Light Orewood Brown” model.

In the official images down below, you can see how this shoe is mostly comprised of white mesh on the upper, while a white leather toe box helps add that clean veneer. From there, the leather overlays on the bottom half of the shoe are the aforementioned Orewood Brown. These elements come together beautifully on this shoe and it makes for a sneaker that will certainly get you compliments.

At the time of writing this article, it has been revealed that the Air Jordan 11 Low IE “Light Orewood Brown” will be released on October 6th for a price of $185 USD. Let us know what you think, down in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

