Air Jordan 1 High OG “Latte” Gets Retailer Images

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to make waves once again with its upcoming "Latte" colorway dropping in May. This new iteration of the iconic silhouette brings a fresh twist to the classic design. Featuring a creamy latte-inspired color scheme, the sneakers exude a sense of sophistication and elegance. The combination of soft brown tones with white accents creates a versatile look that can easily complement a variety of outfits. Crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Latte" offers both style and substance.

The smooth leather upper provides durability and a luxurious feel, while the iconic Nike Swoosh adds a signature touch. With its timeless design and modern color palette, this release is sure to capture the attention of sneaker enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike. As anticipation builds for the upcoming drop, fans of the Air Jordan 1 High OG eagerly await the chance to add the "Latte" colorway to their collection. This release offers something for everyone.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “Georgia Peach” Receives WMNS Sizing Photos

"Latte" Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via JD Sports UK

These shoes boast a light brown rubber sole paired with a clean off-white midsole, offering a classic contrast. Constructed with a white leather base, they are accentuated by brown and black leather overlays, resulting in a sophisticated design. The sides feature a striking black leather Nike Swoosh and Wings emblem, while the tongues proudly display black Nike branding. Overall, these sneakers make for a standout addition to any casual or fashion-forward wardrobe.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Latte” will be released on May 29th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

Read More: Nike Air Max Dn “Black” Official Photos Revealed

[Via]