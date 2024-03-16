Air Jordan 3 “Georgia Peach” Receives WMNS Sizing Photos

The Air Jordan 3 silhouette continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its timeless design and innovative features. This April, Jordan Brand is set to release a highly anticipated new colorway exclusively for women: the "Georgia Peach." Drawing inspiration from the vibrant hues of Georgia's peach orchards, this WMNS-exclusive iteration offers a fresh take on the classic AJ3 silhouette. The colorway features soft peach tones contrasted with crisp white accents. The Air Jordan 3 "Georgia Peach" showcases a combination of smooth leather and textured overlays.

The iconic elephant print detailing, a hallmark of the AJ3, adorns the heel and toebox, paying homage to the silhouette's rich heritage. With its sleek silhouette and bold color scheme, the Air Jordan 3 "Georgia Peach" is sure to make a statement on and off the court. Whether paired with casual streetwear or dressed up for a night out, these sneakers offer versatility and style for any occasion. Sneakerheads and collectors alike are eagerly anticipating the release of the Air Jordan 3 "Georgia Peach." Overall, it promises to be a must-have addition to any sneaker collection.

"Georgia Peach" Air Jordan 3

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white leather base, with grey elephant print leather overlays. Firther, vibrant orange details include a panel near the heel and sides. Also, orange details include the lace loops and a Jumpman on the tongue. Finally, an orange Jumpman is located on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Georgia Peach” is going to drop on April 27th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

