Nike Air Max Dn “Black” Official Photos Revealed

The Nike Air Max Dn, the latest addition to the Air Max lineup, is generating buzz among sneaker enthusiasts with its innovative design and unmatched comfort. Set to release later this month, the upcoming "Black" colorway adds a sleek and versatile option to the silhouette's lineup. Featuring a modern and streamlined silhouette, the Nike Air Max Dn boasts a combination of breathable mesh and supportive overlays, providing a snug and secure fit. The all-black colorway offers a timeless and versatile aesthetic, making it easy to pair with a wide range of outfits. The Nike Air Max Dn delivers superior cushioning and impact protection with every step.

Whether you're hitting the streets or pounding the pavement, this silhouette ensures all-day comfort and support. The Nike Air Max Dn also features a durable rubber outsole with a unique traction pattern, offering excellent grip and stability on various surfaces. Additionally, signature Nike branding on the tongue and heel adds a touch of style and authenticity to the design. With its combination of cutting-edge technology and stylish design, the sneaker is poised to become a standout sneaker in the family.

"Black" Nike Air Max Dn

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a black Phylon midsole with four Nike air units under the heel. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from black material. Further, a small black Nike Swoosh is located on the sides. Finally, the tongues and heels feature Nike Air branding.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Dn “Black” will be released on March 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

