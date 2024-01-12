Air Jordan 3 “Georgia Peach” Preschool Sizing Photos

The Air Jordan 3 is a classic and widely recognized sneaker. Originally released in 1988, it quickly became a cultural icon. The shoe features a distinctive design, including elephant print overlays and visible Air cushioning in the sole. The Air Jordan 3 has been a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball players for its performance and style. Further, Jordan Brand has released various colorways and collaborations, keeping the shoe fresh and appealing to a wide audience. Its enduring popularity and timeless design make it a sought-after collectible and a staple in many sneaker collections.

The Air Jordan 3 continues to be a symbol of Michael Jordan's legacy and a testament to his influence on sneaker culture. With its iconic status and ongoing relevance, the Air Jordan 3 remains a beloved and highly desired sneaker in the market. The Air Jordan 3's impact on the sneaker industry and its place in basketball history solidify its position as one of the most influential sneakers of all time. Overall, the Jordan 3 is getting a new colorway, dubbed "Georgia Peach," and is releasing this year.

“Georgia Peach” Air Jordan 3

Image via JD Sports UK

Firstly, thanks to JD Sports UK for the photos and information on this pair. Next, these sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a clean sail midsole which reveals a Nike air bubble. Elephant print, an AJ3 staple, is found around the heel and toebox. Also, the upper is constructed of a white leather base with red accents around the laces and sock liner. Finally, a red Jumpman can be found on the white tongue and it looks like a black Jumpman can be found on the heel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Georgia Peach” is going to drop on May 4th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

