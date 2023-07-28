Air Jordan 3 “Off Noir” First Look

The Air Jordan 3 is a legendary basketball shoe created by Nike for Michael Jordan in 1988. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it became an instant hit for its innovative features and iconic style. The shoe features a visible Air-Sole unit in the heel for enhanced cushioning and comfort during games. The Jumpman logo and elephant print detailing on the upper add to its distinctiveness. Over the years, the Air Jordan 3 has seen numerous colorways and collaborations, making it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and athletes alike.

Its long-lived popularity is a testament to its timeless design and performance on the court. Beyond basketball, the Air Jordan 3’s influence extends to streetwear culture, making it a staple in sneaker collections worldwide. Despite its release over three decades ago, the Air Jordan 3 remains a sought-after classic, and new iterations continue to captivate fans. Its legacy continues to inspire new generations of sneakerheads and solidifies its place as one of the most iconic sneakers in history.

“Off Noir” Air Jordan 3

The sneakers feature a gray, grooved rubber sole with a sail-colored midsole. Elephant print lines the toebox and heel, as is customary with the Air Jordan 3. Also, the upper is constructed of black leather with perforations near the laces, for breathability. Black Jordan branding is found on the tongue and on the heel, keeping the theme of the sneakers consistent. Overall, these sneakers are clean and minimal, and sneakers like these tend to be a fan favorite.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Off Noir” is going to drop on December 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

